Posted on by

More photos from Wauseon Homecoming


Wauseon cheerleaders walk in the Homecoming parade.

Wauseon cheerleaders walk in the Homecoming parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

This year’s 4-H Rabbit Ambassador Elizabeth Baker rides in the parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Sterlena heads up Fulton Street.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Parade attendees gather in front the new Wauseon mural at the corner of Fulton and Elm streets.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Members of the Wauseon Bicycle Club walk in the parade on Saturday.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

A train blocks the parade on Fulton Street. Luckily, it was the only one.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Members of Wauseon City Council ride in the parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Ann Spieles and Drue Roush


Lily Parsell

Former queens are recognized during the pageant last Thursday.


Lily Parsell

Ann Spieles, 2021 Homecoming Queen.


Lily Parsell

Wauseon cheerleaders walk in the Homecoming parade.

This year’s 4-H Rabbit Ambassador Elizabeth Baker rides in the parade.

Sterlena heads up Fulton Street.

Parade attendees gather in front the new Wauseon mural at the corner of Fulton and Elm streets.

Members of the Wauseon Bicycle Club walk in the parade on Saturday.

A train blocks the parade on Fulton Street. Luckily, it was the only one.

Members of Wauseon City Council ride in the parade.

Ann Spieles and Drue Roush

Former queens are recognized during the pageant last Thursday.

Ann Spieles, 2021 Homecoming Queen.

Wauseon cheerleaders walk in the Homecoming parade.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_WHS-cheer.jpgWauseon cheerleaders walk in the Homecoming parade. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

This year’s 4-H Rabbit Ambassador Elizabeth Baker rides in the parade.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Rabbit-amb.jpgThis year’s 4-H Rabbit Ambassador Elizabeth Baker rides in the parade. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Sterlena heads up Fulton Street.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Sterleena-Homecoming.jpgSterlena heads up Fulton Street. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Parade attendees gather in front the new Wauseon mural at the corner of Fulton and Elm streets.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Wauseon-Mural.jpgParade attendees gather in front the new Wauseon mural at the corner of Fulton and Elm streets. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Members of the Wauseon Bicycle Club walk in the parade on Saturday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_IMG_1208.jpgMembers of the Wauseon Bicycle Club walk in the parade on Saturday. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

A train blocks the parade on Fulton Street. Luckily, it was the only one.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_train-blocks-parade.jpgA train blocks the parade on Fulton Street. Luckily, it was the only one. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Members of Wauseon City Council ride in the parade.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Wauseon-Council-parade.jpgMembers of Wauseon City Council ride in the parade. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Ann Spieles and Drue Roush
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_queenhug.jpgAnn Spieles and Drue Roush Lily Parsell

Former queens are recognized during the pageant last Thursday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_formerqueens.jpgFormer queens are recognized during the pageant last Thursday. Lily Parsell

Ann Spieles, 2021 Homecoming Queen.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_spielesqueen.jpgAnn Spieles, 2021 Homecoming Queen. Lily Parsell