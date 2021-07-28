More photos from Wauseon Homecoming

Wauseon cheerleaders walk in the Homecoming parade.

This year’s 4-H Rabbit Ambassador Elizabeth Baker rides in the parade.

Sterlena heads up Fulton Street.

Parade attendees gather in front the new Wauseon mural at the corner of Fulton and Elm streets.

Members of the Wauseon Bicycle Club walk in the parade on Saturday.

A train blocks the parade on Fulton Street. Luckily, it was the only one.

Members of Wauseon City Council ride in the parade.

Ann Spieles and Drue Roush

Former queens are recognized during the pageant last Thursday.

Ann Spieles, 2021 Homecoming Queen.