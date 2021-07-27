Posted on by

Everybody loves Wauseon Homecoming


The Wauseon Homecoming begins Saturday morning with Police Chief Kevin Chittenden leading the way.

Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Wauseon High School band heads north on Fulton Street.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Homecoming Princess Emma Rowe and Prince Ryan Shirkey ride in the parade Saturday.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

This year’s Homecoming Queen Ann Spieles is crowned by 2019 Queen Olivia Clark.


Courtesy Lily Parsell

Wauseon Homecoming was held last week with late Councilman Jeff Stiriz named the parade grand marshal. Stiriz was a member of Wauseon City Council for 20 years, including 12 years as Council President. Above, a large number of family members ride and march down Fulton Street in the Homecoming parade on Saturday morning.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

