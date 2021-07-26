Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, July 27: Beef franks, baked beans, seasoned corn, tropical fruit, yogurt.

Wednesday, July 28: Beef and cabbage soup, tossed salad, kidney bean salad, cheese cubes, Jell-O.

Thursday, July 29: Chicken fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetable, fruit salad.

Friday, July 30: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Cole slaw, juice.

Monday, Aug. 2: Pasta with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, cream style corn, pears.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Hot chicken sandwich, roasted potatoes, Cole slaw, baked apples.