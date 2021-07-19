Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, July 20: Tomato basil soup, tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, dark sweet cherries.

Wednesday, July 21: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit compote.

Thursday, July 22: Breaded pork chops, rice pilaf, Midori blend vegetable, applesauce, vegetable juice.

Friday, July 23: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, cake.

Monday, July 26: Pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, July 27: Beef franks, baked beans, seasoned corn, tropical fruit, yogurt.