Delta flocks together for Chicken Fest


Steve Raker, 2021 Citizen of the Year, walks in the Chicken Festival parade on Saturday.

The chicken hands out high fives at the Chicken Festival.


Fulton County 4-H Dog Ambassador Kaden Bergstedt rides in the parade.


The Goats and Udder Things float heads down Taylor Street.


The Delta Assembly of God parade entry heads down the street. It received a third place award.


The Delta Chicken Festival parade begins.


Kids enjoy farm animals at the festival.


Vendors are lined up ready to start Saturday.


The chicken hands out high fives at the Chicken Festival.
Fulton County 4-H Dog Ambassador Kaden Bergstedt rides in the parade.
The Goats and Udder Things float heads down Taylor Street.
The Delta Assembly of God parade entry heads down the street. It received a third place award.
The Delta Chicken Festival parade begins.
Kids enjoy farm animals at the festival.
Vendors are lined up ready to start Saturday.
