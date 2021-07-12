Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, July 13: Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, peaches, cookies.

Wednesday, July 14: Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, hash brown casserole, spiced applesauce, orange juice.

Thursday, July 15: Shepherd’s pie, winter squash, fruit crisp.

Friday, July 16: Cheeseburgers, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables, 5 cup salad.

Monday, July 19: Grilled bratwurst, rosemary potatoes, ranch style beans, pineapple and bananas.

Tuesday, July 20: Tomato basil soup, tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, dark sweet cherries.