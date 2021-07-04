Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.
Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.
Menu
Tuesday, July 6: Chicken breast sandwich, Au Gratin potatoes, peas with mushrooms, pineapple.
Wednesday, July 7: Goulash, cooked cabbage, baked apples, juice.
Thursday, July 8: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, pudding.
Friday, July 9: Minestrone soup, turkey sandwich, pea salad, sunshine salad.
Monday, July 12: Pepper steak, steamed brown rice, Far East blend vegetables, tangerine.
Tuesday, July 13: Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, peaches, cookies.