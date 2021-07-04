Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, July 6: Chicken breast sandwich, Au Gratin potatoes, peas with mushrooms, pineapple.

Wednesday, July 7: Goulash, cooked cabbage, baked apples, juice.

Thursday, July 8: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, pudding.

Friday, July 9: Minestrone soup, turkey sandwich, pea salad, sunshine salad.

Monday, July 12: Pepper steak, steamed brown rice, Far East blend vegetables, tangerine.

Tuesday, July 13: Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, peaches, cookies.