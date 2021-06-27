Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Dine-in meals resume on July 6 with each senior center site reopening as well.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299 and must be at least 24 hours in advance.. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, June 29: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad, tossed salad.

Wednesday, June 30: Sloppy Joe sandwich, roasted potatoes, beets.

Thursday, July 1: Ravioli with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, cauliflower.

Friday, July 2: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Capri blend vegetables.

Monday, July 5: Closed for Independence Day

Tuesday, July 6: Chicken breast sandwich, Au Gratin potatoes, peas with mushrooms, pineapple.