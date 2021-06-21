Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, June 22: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad, tossed salad.

Wednesday, June 23: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans.

Thursday, June 24: Pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots.

Friday, June 25: Beef franks, baked beans, seasoned corn.

Monday, June 28: Beef stew, summer squash, spiced applesauce.

Tuesday, June 29: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad, tossed salad.