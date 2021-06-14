Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, June 15: Hot chicken sandwich, baked potatoes, ranch style beans.

Wednesday, June 16: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Thursday, June 17: Smoked sausage with sauerkraut, smashed red potatoes, fruit crisp.

Friday, June 18: Sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown casserole, baked apples, juice.

Monday, June 21: Lasagna, steamed broccoli, cauliflower.

Tuesday, June 22: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad, tossed salad.