Camp Palmer opened in 1947

Campers making their beds as part of their morning chores at Camp Palmer southeast of Fayette. Camp Palmer was incorporated on March 4, 1946, by the extension offices of seven counties to provide an outdoor educational experience for 4-H club members with a land purchase of 16.73 acres. The first campers were welcomed in June 1947. Since that time three other counties’ extension offices have joined and through 5 additional land acquisitions the camp comprises over 148 acres.

Campers making their beds as part of their morning chores at Camp Palmer southeast of Fayette. Camp Palmer was incorporated on March 4, 1946, by the extension offices of seven counties to provide an outdoor educational experience for 4-H club members with a land purchase of 16.73 acres. The first campers were welcomed in June 1947. Since that time three other counties’ extension offices have joined and through 5 additional land acquisitions the camp comprises over 148 acres. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_May-29-2021palmer.jpg Campers making their beds as part of their morning chores at Camp Palmer southeast of Fayette. Camp Palmer was incorporated on March 4, 1946, by the extension offices of seven counties to provide an outdoor educational experience for 4-H club members with a land purchase of 16.73 acres. The first campers were welcomed in June 1947. Since that time three other counties’ extension offices have joined and through 5 additional land acquisitions the camp comprises over 148 acres.