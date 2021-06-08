Posted on by

More photos from the 2021 Wauseon graduation


photo

James Vaughn directs the Senior Ensemble through “Found/Tonight.”


The Wauseon High School Concert Band prensented its rendition of “Rejoissant” at the commencement ceremony.


Superintendent Troy Armstrong told graduates to leave every place they go a better place.


Graduate Loren Starkweather told fellow students during her address to not live life idly.


