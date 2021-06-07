Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, June 8: Goulash, winter blend vegetables, carrots.

Wednesday, June 9: Ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, three bean salad.

Thursday, June 10: Chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, peas and mushrooms.

Friday, June 11: Braised beef tips, egg noodles, green beans, crumb topped peaches.

Monday, June 14: Cheeseburgers, seasoned potato wedges, succotash.

Tuesday, June 15: Hot chicken sandwich, baked potatoes, ranch style beans.