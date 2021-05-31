WHS grad was honored at Naval Air Station

Donald Bernath graduated from Wauseon High School in 1957 and attended Purdue University. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and began flight training at Naval Air Station Meridian in Meridian, Mississippi. During his sixth solo flight, on July 7 1964, after flying precision aerobatics, upon entering his landing he crashed short of the runway. 1st Lieutentant Donald L. Bernath was 25. The Naval Air Station dedicated their softball fields “Bernath Field” in his honor. The plaque that was erected at the field is inscribed: “Bernath Field, in Memory of First Lt. Donald L. Bernath, USMC, born Feb 24, 1939, died July 7, 1964, athlete and soldier, who died in the service of his country while undergoing jet flight training at McCain Field, Semper Fidelis.” The Museum of Fulton County thanks our veterans for their service and wishes you all a Happy Memorial Day.

Donald Bernath graduated from Wauseon High School in 1957 and attended Purdue University. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and began flight training at Naval Air Station Meridian in Meridian, Mississippi. During his sixth solo flight, on July 7 1964, after flying precision aerobatics, upon entering his landing he crashed short of the runway. 1st Lieutentant Donald L. Bernath was 25. The Naval Air Station dedicated their softball fields “Bernath Field” in his honor. The plaque that was erected at the field is inscribed: “Bernath Field, in Memory of First Lt. Donald L. Bernath, USMC, born Feb 24, 1939, died July 7, 1964, athlete and soldier, who died in the service of his country while undergoing jet flight training at McCain Field, Semper Fidelis.” The Museum of Fulton County thanks our veterans for their service and wishes you all a Happy Memorial Day.