Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, June 1: Chicken Alfredo pasta, Malibu blend vegetables, baked apples.

Wednesday, June 2: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, peas with onion.

Thursday, June 3: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, cooked cabbage, fruit crunch.

Friday, June 4: Seafood salad sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.

Monday, June 7: Rib patty sandwich, scalloped potatoes, Capri blend vegetables.

Tuesday, June 8: Goulash, winter blend vegetables, carrots.