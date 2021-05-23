Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, May 25: Beef franks, baked beans, California blend.

Wednesday, May 26: Chili with beans, seasoned corn, fruit cobbler.

Thursday, May 27: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, Midori blend vegetables.

Friday, May 28: Pot roast, Yukon gold potatoes, sliced carrots.

Monday, May 31: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday, June 1: Chicken Alfredo pasta, Malibu blend vegetables, baked apples.