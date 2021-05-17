Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, May 18: Chicken enchiladas, Mexican style rice, refried beans, vegetable juice.

Wednesday, May 19: Turkey and Swiss burgers, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables.

Thursday, May 20: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans.

Friday, May 21: Tuna salad sandwich, tossed salad, broccoli salad.

Monday, May 24: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts.

Tuesday, May 25: Beef franks, baked beans, California blend.