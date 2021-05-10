Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, May 11: Sloppy Joe sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned corn.

Wednesday, May 12: Submarine sandwich, potato salad, marinated carrots.

Thursday, May 13: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas.

Friday, May 14: Italian sausage with peppers and onions, rosemary potatoes, Capri blend vegetables.

Monday, May 17: BBQ beef sandwich, roasted potatoes, summer squash.

Tuesday, May 18: Chicken enchiladas, Mexican style rice, refried beans, vegetable juice.