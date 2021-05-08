Goll Woods dedicated

Goll Woods Nature Preserve was dedicated on May 29, 1969. Fred E. Morr, Director of the Ohio DNR, Florence (Goll) Louys, center, and Williams Rychener, right, retired State Representative of Fulton County at the dedication. The land that is now Goll Woods was first settled by Peter Goll, Sr. an immigrant from Grand Charmont, France. Goll bought his first 80-acre piece of land from the U.S. Government at the Lima land office in 1837. Goll would continue to purchase land until he acquired more than 600 acres. The land would pass through four generations of the family finally being inherited by Florence Louys. While the family were farmers they fell in love with this stand of old trees and protected it from development and logging. Goll Woods is the least disturbed woodland known to remain in extreme northwestern Ohio. As part of the sale agreement with the State of Ohio, Louys stipulated that only walking paths be allowed in the woods so that everyone could enjoy the beauty and learn about nature.

Goll Woods Nature Preserve was dedicated on May 29, 1969. Fred E. Morr, Director of the Ohio DNR, Florence (Goll) Louys, center, and Williams Rychener, right, retired State Representative of Fulton County at the dedication. The land that is now Goll Woods was first settled by Peter Goll, Sr. an immigrant from Grand Charmont, France. Goll bought his first 80-acre piece of land from the U.S. Government at the Lima land office in 1837. Goll would continue to purchase land until he acquired more than 600 acres. The land would pass through four generations of the family finally being inherited by Florence Louys. While the family were farmers they fell in love with this stand of old trees and protected it from development and logging. Goll Woods is the least disturbed woodland known to remain in extreme northwestern Ohio. As part of the sale agreement with the State of Ohio, Louys stipulated that only walking paths be allowed in the woods so that everyone could enjoy the beauty and learn about nature.