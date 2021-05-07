Wauseon students honored

Two students of the week for last week at Wauseon Schools were recently announced.

Hailey Coulter was nominated by Mrs. Grime and Mrs. Beck as the Wauseon Elementary School Student of the Week. Kara Ehrsam was nominated by Mrs. Lemley as the Wauseon Middle School Student of the Week.

Award winners are chosen in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the learning community. These students show caring, consideration, and kindness. They work hard to get good grades, strive to make improvement in the classroom, demonstrate positive attitude, and perform acts outside of school to help others in order to enrich the community around them.