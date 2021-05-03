Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, May 4: Sloppy Joe sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned corn.

Wednesday, May 5: Ham salad sandwich, tossed salad, fruit compote.

Thursday, May 6: Turkey a la king, peas with onions, fruit crunch.

Friday, May 7: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, juice.

Monday,May 10: Braised beef tips, egg noodles, green and wax beans, beets.

