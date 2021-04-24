Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, April 27: Biscuits and gravy, hash brown casserole, French toast bake, orange juice.

Wednesday, April 28:Corned beef and Swiss on rye bread, marinated carrots, Cole slaw,

Thursday, April 29: Beef franks, baked beans, seasoned corn.

Friday, April 30: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, Midori blend vegetable, juice.

Monday, April 3: Cheese ravioli with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, cauliflower.

Tuesday, April 4: Sloppy Joe sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned corn.