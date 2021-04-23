One last gasp of winter

It’s rare for late April, but Old Man Winter unleashed a final gasp of snow and a freeze warning Tuesday night in the midst of warming temperatures. The above scene was captured in South Park in Wauseon. It won’t last long; the weather forecast calls for temperatures in the 50s and 60s through this weekend, and into the 60s and 70s next week.

