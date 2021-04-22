Drivers pause on way to Archbold mill

Eleven drivers and teams stopped at the corner of N. Defiance and Holland streets in Archbold on their way to the Gotshall Brothers Mill on Depot Street. Behind them is the uncompleted township hall, now the Archbold Municipal Building. You can also see the high-tension electrical lines used by the Toledo & Indiana Railway interurban trolley lines. The picture was taken in 1911 by C.W. Waldvogel.

Eleven drivers and teams stopped at the corner of N. Defiance and Holland streets in Archbold on their way to the Gotshall Brothers Mill on Depot Street. Behind them is the uncompleted township hall, now the Archbold Municipal Building. You can also see the high-tension electrical lines used by the Toledo & Indiana Railway interurban trolley lines. The picture was taken in 1911 by C.W. Waldvogel.