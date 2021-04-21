1892 fire devastated Delta

Delta was devastated by a fire in 1892. The fire began on the afternoon of Aug. 18 in the livery owned by John P. Holt on Mill Street, modern day Lincoln Street. The fire then spread to the Central Hotel on the corner of Mill Street and Main Street. The Delta Fire Department responded with their water pump, which had been acquired from Chicago and had been used to fight the Great Chicago Fire. The Wauseon and Toledo fire departments also responded. The fire was finally put out after the Toledo Fire Department responded with higher capacity equipment and ran hoses to pull water out of Bad Creek. By the end of the day, the Central Hotel, the offices of the Delta Atlas, the Reighard Blacksmith shop, as well as many other business and houses in a 2-block radius where gone. The fire was stopped at the Masonic Building where part of the building was destroyed but the majority of the structure was saved. This was the most devastating fire in Fulton County at the time.

