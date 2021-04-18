Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, April 20: Beef pot roast, Yukon gold potatoes, carrots.

Wednesday, April 21:Baked ham, sweet potatoes, California blend.

Thursday, April 22: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish.

Friday, April 23: Cheeseburgers, seasoned potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Monday, April 26: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas.

Tuesday, April 27: Biscuits and gravy, hash brown casserole, French toast bake, orange juice.