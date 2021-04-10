Green with Fulton County’s first camper

William Green, his wife and three children pictured with the first camper in Fulton County. It was built circa 1900. Green designed this camper so that he and his family could attend the Michigan State Fair in Detroit. He would design and build a larger camper, still horse drawn, in 1906. William Green, a prominent citizen of Lyons, was at one time President of the Commercial Savings Bank and built the bank building as well as several other buildings in Lyons. Green planted many trees on land that he owned in the south part of the village and donated this land to the village to be used as a park. Green Memorial Park still exists and his named after him.

