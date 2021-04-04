Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, April 6: Goulash, Brussels sprouts, sliced carrots.

Wednesday, April 7: Sausage patty sandwich, red skin potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Thursday, April 8: Salmon patties, Au Gratin potatoes, creamed peas, fresh carrots and celery.

Friday, April 9: Braised beef tips, egg noodles, green beans, pineapple casserole.

Monday, April 12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans.

Tuesday, April 13: Lasagna, steamed broccoli, corn pudding.