Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 30: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, cooked cabbage, crumb topped peaches.

Wednesday, March 31: BBQ rib sandwich, scalloped potatoes, Capri blend vegetables.

Thursday, April 1: Beef stew, summer squash, baked apples.

Friday, April 2: No meals – Good Friday.

Monday, April 5: Chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian blend.

Tuesday, April 6: Goulash, Brussels sprouts, sliced carrots.