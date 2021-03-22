Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 23: Ground bologna sandwich, pasta salad, pickled beats.

Wednesday, March 24: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans.

Thursday, March 25: Beef franks, baked beans, peas and carrots.

Friday, March 26: Baked fish, rice pilaf, winter squash, juice.

Monday, March 29: Turkey burgers, seasoned potato wedges, succotash.

Tuesday, March 30: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, cooked cabbage, crumb topped peaches.