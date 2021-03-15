Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 16: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, seasoned corn, juice.

Wednesday, March 17: Stuffed pasta shells, steamed broccoli, baked apples.

Thursday, March 18: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts.

Friday, March 19: Seafood salad sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.

Monday, March 22: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, winter blend.

Tuesday, March 23: Ground bologna sandwich, pasta salad, pickled beats.