Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 9: Roast turkey, dressing, green beans, juice.

Wednesday, March 10: Chicken a la king, peas and onions, fruit crisp.

Thursday, March 11: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Friday, March 12: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, juice.

Monday, March 15: Beef pot roast, boiled potatoes, sliced carrots.

Tuesday, March 16: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, seasoned corn, juice.