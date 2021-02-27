Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 2: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, Midori blend vegetables, juice.

Wednesday, March 3: Sloppy Joe sandwich, roasted potatoes, California blend.

Thursday, March 4: Breaded chicken strips, redskin potatoes, butter beans.

Friday, March 5: Salmon patties, Au Gratin potatoes.

Monday, March 8: Beef stew, summer squash, spiced applesauce.

Tuesday, March 9: Roast turkey, dressing, green beans, juice.