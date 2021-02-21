Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Goulash, cooked cabbage, winter squash.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Braised beef tips, egg noodles, green beans, fruit crisp, juice.

Thursday, Feb. 25: Cheese burgers, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables.

Friday, Feb. 26: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad, Jell-O.

Monday, March 1: Pasta with meatballs, steamed cauliflower, Italian green beans.

Tuesday, March 2: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, Midori blend vegetables, juice.