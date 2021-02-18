Posted on by

County residents dig heavy snow


Following the biggest snowstorm of the season, Fulton County Expositor readers shared photos of both work and play in the snow. Above, Jessica Fruchey-Leija shared this shot of a snowball fight.

Following the biggest snowstorm of the season, Fulton County Expositor readers shared photos of both work and play in the snow. Above, Jessica Fruchey-Leija shared this shot of a snowball fight.


The snow was over knee-high in this photo shared by Lyndsey Mazur Croskey.


The snow reaches to a llama’s knees in this photo by Robin Dudley.


Fun on a man-made hill in this photo shared by Sarah Klopfenstein.


Victoria Rios shows off a large pile of snow.


Snow is piled high against the side of a home in this photo by shared by Sue Beavers Hill.


Tony Junge shared this picture of a snow blower nearly inundated by the snow.


Snow drifts against a wall in this photo by Angie Henricks Behnfeldt.


Emily June Meyer shares this king of the snow hill.


April Brown captured a hazy sunrise following heavy snowfall.


Following the biggest snowstorm of the season, Fulton County Expositor readers shared photos of both work and play in the snow. Above, Jessica Fruchey-Leija shared this shot of a snowball fight.

The snow was over knee-high in this photo shared by Lyndsey Mazur Croskey.

The snow reaches to a llama’s knees in this photo by Robin Dudley.

Fun on a man-made hill in this photo shared by Sarah Klopfenstein.

Victoria Rios shows off a large pile of snow.

Snow is piled high against the side of a home in this photo by shared by Sue Beavers Hill.

Tony Junge shared this picture of a snow blower nearly inundated by the snow.

Snow drifts against a wall in this photo by Angie Henricks Behnfeldt.

Emily June Meyer shares this king of the snow hill.

April Brown captured a hazy sunrise following heavy snowfall.

Following the biggest snowstorm of the season, Fulton County Expositor readers shared photos of both work and play in the snow. Above, Jessica Fruchey-Leija shared this shot of a snowball fight.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Jessica-Fruchey-Leija-pic.jpgFollowing the biggest snowstorm of the season, Fulton County Expositor readers shared photos of both work and play in the snow. Above, Jessica Fruchey-Leija shared this shot of a snowball fight.

The snow was over knee-high in this photo shared by Lyndsey Mazur Croskey.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Lyndsey-Mazur-Croskey.jpgThe snow was over knee-high in this photo shared by Lyndsey Mazur Croskey.

The snow reaches to a llama’s knees in this photo by Robin Dudley.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Robin-Dudley.jpgThe snow reaches to a llama’s knees in this photo by Robin Dudley.

Fun on a man-made hill in this photo shared by Sarah Klopfenstein.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Sarah-Klopfenstein.jpgFun on a man-made hill in this photo shared by Sarah Klopfenstein.

Victoria Rios shows off a large pile of snow.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Victoria-Rios.jpgVictoria Rios shows off a large pile of snow.

Snow is piled high against the side of a home in this photo by shared by Sue Beavers Hill.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Sue-Beavers-Hill-pic.jpgSnow is piled high against the side of a home in this photo by shared by Sue Beavers Hill.

Tony Junge shared this picture of a snow blower nearly inundated by the snow.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Tony-Junge.jpgTony Junge shared this picture of a snow blower nearly inundated by the snow.

Snow drifts against a wall in this photo by Angie Henricks Behnfeldt.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Angie-Henricks-Behnfeldt.jpgSnow drifts against a wall in this photo by Angie Henricks Behnfeldt.

Emily June Meyer shares this king of the snow hill.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Emily-June-Meyer.jpgEmily June Meyer shares this king of the snow hill.

April Brown captured a hazy sunrise following heavy snowfall.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_April-Brown.jpgApril Brown captured a hazy sunrise following heavy snowfall.