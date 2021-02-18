County residents dig heavy snow

Following the biggest snowstorm of the season, Fulton County Expositor readers shared photos of both work and play in the snow. Above, Jessica Fruchey-Leija shared this shot of a snowball fight.
The snow was over knee-high in this photo shared by Lyndsey Mazur Croskey.
The snow reaches to a llama’s knees in this photo by Robin Dudley.
Fun on a man-made hill in this photo shared by Sarah Klopfenstein.
Victoria Rios shows off a large pile of snow.
Snow is piled high against the side of a home in this photo by shared by Sue Beavers Hill.
Tony Junge shared this picture of a snow blower nearly inundated by the snow.
Snow drifts against a wall in this photo by Angie Henricks Behnfeldt.
Emily June Meyer shares this king of the snow hill.
April Brown captured a hazy sunrise following heavy snowfall.
Following the biggest snowstorm of the season, Fulton County Expositor readers shared photos of both work and play in the snow. Above, Jessica Fruchey-Leija shared this shot of a snowball fight.
The snow was over knee-high in this photo shared by Lyndsey Mazur Croskey.
The snow reaches to a llama’s knees in this photo by Robin Dudley.
Fun on a man-made hill in this photo shared by Sarah Klopfenstein.
Victoria Rios shows off a large pile of snow.
Snow is piled high against the side of a home in this photo by shared by Sue Beavers Hill.
Tony Junge shared this picture of a snow blower nearly inundated by the snow.
Snow drifts against a wall in this photo by Angie Henricks Behnfeldt.
Emily June Meyer shares this king of the snow hill.
April Brown captured a hazy sunrise following heavy snowfall.
Following the biggest snowstorm of the season, Fulton County Expositor readers shared photos of both work and play in the snow. Above, Jessica Fruchey-Leija shared this shot of a snowball fight.
The snow was over knee-high in this photo shared by Lyndsey Mazur Croskey.
The snow reaches to a llama’s knees in this photo by Robin Dudley.
Fun on a man-made hill in this photo shared by Sarah Klopfenstein.
Victoria Rios shows off a large pile of snow.
Snow is piled high against the side of a home in this photo by shared by Sue Beavers Hill.
Tony Junge shared this picture of a snow blower nearly inundated by the snow.
Snow drifts against a wall in this photo by Angie Henricks Behnfeldt.
Emily June Meyer shares this king of the snow hill.
April Brown captured a hazy sunrise following heavy snowfall.