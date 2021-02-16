Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Feb. 16: All beef franks, baked beans, Normandy blend.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: Cheese ravioli with tomato sauce, steamed cauliflower, sliced zucchini.

Thursday, Feb. 18: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, sugar snap peas.

Friday, Feb. 19: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, juice.

Monday, Feb 22: Sausage and sauerkraut, smashed red potatoes, peas with mushrooms.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Goulash, cooked cabbage, winter squash.