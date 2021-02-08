Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Beef pot roast, boiled potatoes, sliced carrots.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Chicken Alfredo pasta, California blend, tossed salad, baked apples.

Thursday, Feb. 11: Submarine sandwich, macaroni salad, three bean salad.

Friday, Feb. 12: Sausage, egg, and cheese croissant, hash brown casserole, fruit crunch.

Monday, Feb 15: Closed – Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 16: All beef franks, baked beans, Normandy blend.