Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Feb. 2: Breaded chicken breast, rice pilaf, Midori blend, juice.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans.

Thursday, Feb. 4: BBQ beef sandwich, roasted potatoes, succotash.

Friday, Feb. 5: Grilled bratwurst with peppers and onions, O’Brien potatoes, Capri blend vegetables.

Monday, Feb 8: Chicken enchiladas, Mexican style rice, refried beans, juice.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Beef pot roast, boiled potatoes, sliced carrots.