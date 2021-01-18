Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Jan. 19: Beef franks, baked beans, Capri blend vegetables.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Salmon patties, Au Gratin potatoes, creamed peas.

Thursday, Jan. 21: Braised beef tips, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, beets.

Friday, Jan. 22: Chicken salad sandwich, tossed salad, pea salad.

Monday, Jan. 25: Lasagna, steamed broccoli, carrots.

Tuesday, Jan. 26: Biscuits and gravy, hash brown casserole, French toast bake.