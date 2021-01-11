Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Jan. 12: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, peas.

Wednesday, Jan. 13: Teriyacki chicken, fried rice, Midori blend.

Thursday, Jan. 14: Italian sausage with pepper and onions, potato wedges, Normandy blend.

Friday, Jan. 15: Beef stew, summer squash, baked apples, biscuits.

Monday, Jan. 18: Closed – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday, Jan. 19: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, peas.