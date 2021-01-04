Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Beef pot roast, red skin potatoes, carrots.

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Seafood salad sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.

Thursday, Jan. 7: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, sweet corn casserole.

Friday, Jan. 8: Breaded fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.

Monday, Jan. 11: Sloppy Joe sandwich, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Tuesday, Jan. 12: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, peas.