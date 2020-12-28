Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, green and wax beans.

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Goulash, cooked cabbage, fruit crunch.

Thursday, Dec. 31: Sausage and kraut, smashed red potatoes, peas and carrots.

Friday, Jan. 1: Closed – New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 4: BBQ rib sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, succotash

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Beef pot roast, red skin potatoes, carrots.