Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.
Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.
Menu
Tuesday, Dec. 22: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, winter blend vegetables.
Wednesday, Dec. 23: Ham salad sandwich, tossed salad, cranberry orange relish.
Thursday, Dec. 24: Closed
Friday, Dec. 25: Closed
Monday, Dec. 28: Cheese burgers, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables.