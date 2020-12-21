Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, winter blend vegetables.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Ham salad sandwich, tossed salad, cranberry orange relish.

Thursday, Dec. 24: Closed

Friday, Dec. 25: Closed

Monday, Dec. 28: Cheese burgers, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables.