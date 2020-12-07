Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Sub sandwich, potato salad, fruit compote.

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Chicken Alfredo pasta, Malibu blend, baked apples.

Thursday, Dec. 10: Chicken breast sandwich, Au Gratin potatoes, Midori blend vegetables.

Friday, Dec. 11: Baked fish, macaroni and and cheese, stewed tomatoes.

Monday, Dec. 14: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, fruit crisp.