Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Goulash, peas with mushrooms, baked apples.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Closed

Thursday, Nov. 26: Sites Closed – Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 27: Sites Closed – Thanksgiving

Monday, Nov. 30: Italian sausage with peppers and onions, seasoned potato wedges, Italian blend vegetables.