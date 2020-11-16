Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, Midori blend.

Thursday, Nov. 19: Italian cold cuts, pasta salad, marinated vegetables.

Friday, Nov. 20: Grilled salmon, Au Gratin potatoes, sugar snap peas.

Monday, Nov. 23: Chicken salad sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.