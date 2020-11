Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Braised beef tips, egg noodles, carrots, Brussels sprouts.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Closed – Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 12: Ham and cheese sandwich, pea salad, Jell-O.

Friday, Nov. 13: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans.

Monday, Nov. 16: Smokes sausage with sauerkraut, red skin potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables.