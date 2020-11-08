Hospice offers free virtual holiday grief workshop

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospice of Northwest Ohio will facilitate two virtual sessions of a holiday bereavement gathering for families who are grieving the death of a loved one and are preparing for the holidays.

Choose between two sessions:

• Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.

• Sunday, Nov. 22 from 1-2 p.m.

Preparing for the Holiday Season will enable participants to ask questions of Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s licensed bereavement counselors, explore thoughts and feelings, and share ideas about honoring old traditions as well as creating new ones.

Additionally, there will be opportunities for participants to interact with others to share, learn and support each other through the grieving experience, and learn ways to find comfort during the holiday stress.

Anyone in the community is welcome to join, whether or not they have any experience with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Though the workshop is free, registration is required by Nov. 13. To register, call Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Bereavement Department at 419-661-4001 or 734-568-6801.

Upon registration, participants will be given instructions for how to join the virtual group.

For more information about grief and loss, visit www.hospicenwo.org.