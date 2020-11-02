Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Beef stew, summer squash, baked apples.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Ground bologna sandwich, three bean salad, tossed salad.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Ravioli with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, Italian green beans.

Friday, Nov. 6: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, seasoned corn.

Monday, Nov. 9: Turkey salad, green salad, cranberry orange relish.