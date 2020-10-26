Senior Center News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tuna salad sandwich, cauliflower salad, fruit compote.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.

Thursday, Oct. 29: Deli chicken sandwich, three bean salad, Jell-O.

Friday, Oct. 30: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans.

Monday, Nov. 2: Cheeseburgers, baked beans, California blend.